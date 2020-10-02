Patriot Tour making stops in southern Denton County

The Patriot God & Country Tour will make a couple stops in southern Denton County on Sunday and Monday.

The Patriot Tour is comprised of a group of patriots who have volunteered to drive iconic fire and safety vehicles across the country to celebrate and memorialize America’s Constitution, the founding fathers who created it, and the men and women who have defended those inalienable rights and freedoms for all Americans.

“We are one of the 28 cities The Patriot God & Country Tour will be visiting across the country, to show a huge thanks to our veterans, law enforcement and firefighters,” said Fire Marshal Gary Cochran. “The plan is to have the veterans be outside when the tour personnel arrives. The tour personnel will then greet the veterans with a huge hug and a thank you for their service, chat for a minute and go to the next visit.”

Organizer Dave Graybill said each Patriot Tour stop is different, with more emphasis on veterans at one stop and a large police presence at another. Seven Patriot vehicles are making the 5000-mile journey this fall — five fire trucks and two SUVs — with the following themes: The Flag & our Constitution, Military, Police, Monuments, the 2nd Amendment and Freedom of Religion.

The stop in Trophy Club is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of the Trophy Club Country Club, 500 Trophy Club Drive. Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles will be on display at the event, which will feature several speakers. The patriotic-wrapped trucks will also visit several homes of veterans in the area, according to a news release from the town of Trophy Club.

Graybill said that on Monday, the Patriot Tour will also visit many veterans in the Robson Ranch community.

