Vehicle thefts, burglaries on the rise in Argyle area

Argyle and nearby towns have seen a rise in overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, according to the Argyle Police Department.
The department is recommending residents take the following precautions to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of such crimes, which are often preventable:
- Lock it: Make sure all doors to your vehicle, home, garage and storage buildings are locked
- Light it: Leave exterior lights on at night or use motion-detecting lights
- Remove it: Take valuable items from your vehicle, including keys, garage door openers, wallets, purses, firearms, electronics and jewelry
- Hide it: Put valuable items out of sight
- Close it: Keep the garage door closed
- Report it: Report all criminal and suspicious activity to the police