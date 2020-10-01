Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Vehicle thefts, burglaries on the rise in Argyle area

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Photo courtesy of FMPD.

Argyle and nearby towns have seen a rise in overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, according to the Argyle Police Department.

The department is recommending residents take the following precautions to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of such crimes, which are often preventable:

  • Lock it: Make sure all doors to your vehicle, home, garage and storage buildings are locked
  • Light it: Leave exterior lights on at night or use motion-detecting lights
  • Remove it: Take valuable items from your vehicle, including keys, garage door openers, wallets, purses, firearms, electronics and jewelry
  • Hide it: Put valuable items out of sight
  • Close it: Keep the garage door closed
  • Report it: Report all criminal and suspicious activity to the police

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts