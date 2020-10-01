Meet the Candidates: Northlake Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Northlake, three seats are expiring but only one of them has more than one candidate. Incumbents Rena Hardeman and Brian Montini are running unopposed for reelection to Place 1 and 3, respectively. In Place 2, Incumbent Jimmy Lambert is being challenged by former Councilman Michael Ganz.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Below are each candidate’s responses to the questionnaire, listed in alphabetical order:

Place 2 (2-year-term)

Michael C. Ganz, 65 (no photo provided)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: I believe the biggest issue facing the Town is still the growth that we’ve been experiencing. While commercial and residential growth has allowed Northlake to expand its tax base without the need to raise taxes, we have also experienced the congestion and other problems that go hand-in-hand with growth . The best way to control the growth is to ensure that development is in compliance with the Northlake Comprehensive Plan. As some Towns are considering defunding their police departments, as a council member I will support growing our police department to ensure that we have sufficient staff to serve the Town’s residents, while maintaining our citizens’ quality of life and property values.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: As a former council member, I provided key votes to control Northlake’s growth while ensuring all development complied with our Comprehensive Plan. I was also a strong supporter of the Pecan Square development, which will bring much-needed elementary, middle, and high schools to our Town. I have been a leader in developing and growing Northlake’s Trails and Parks system, as well as the Town’s infrastructure, while ensuring growth does not diminish our citizens’ quality of life and property values. I believe in maintaining the Town’s rural history and keeping the tax rate low, while being fiscally responsible and environmentally aware.

Facebook page: None

Website: None

Email: [email protected]

Jimmy Lambert, 53

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: The biggest immediate issue in Northlake is the COVID-19 outbreak. As new cases are diagnosed daily, we are, with the help of state and local leaders, being proactive in trying to #FlattenTheCurve for this disease and put an end to the threat to our community. We are following the highest and best protocols. Aside from that, the biggest issue is growth, and the planning and infrastructure needed to support growth. For example, the 407 expansion continues to be a concern as is the safety of our residents. Instead of reacting to proposed growth we need to re-elect people who are proactive and properly plan for it. The residents are suffering because of the lack of planning from previous councils and we do not want that to continue.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: As the current council member in Place 2, I am seeking reelection so I can continue to make a positive difference in Northlake’s future. I am pro-business and have been a successful business owner for over 13 years. I have learned by listening to others in the industry and to the ideas, thoughts and concerns from my team. I solve problems through calm and respectful dialogue at council meetings. I know my vote on council shapes the town’s future and affects residents for years to come. I take that responsibility seriously. Voting is your right and responsibility, and your voice deserves to be heard to help determine our future in Northlake. I hope you will continue to give me the chance to represent your opinion on the council.

Facebook page: Jimmy Lambert for Northlake City Council Place 2

Website: None

Email: [email protected]