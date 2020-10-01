Meet the Candidates: Texas Senate District 12

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

For District 12 in the Texas Senate, Republican Incumbent Jane Nelson is challenged by Democrat Shadi Zitoon.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Texas Senate District 12 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Texas Senate, District 12 (4-year-term)

Jane Nelson, 69

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: As a former teacher, ensuring children have access to a quality public education is one of my top priorities. The coronavirus created challenges for our teachers — and our economy. So I am committed to helping everyone return to school and work safely. My other top priorities include public safety, border security, transportation and addressing the healthcare needs of our seniors and veterans.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I am passionate about advocating on behalf of the Denton-Tarrant County communities because these are my neighbors, and this is my home. My husband and I owned a small business here. Our grandkids attend the local schools. I sit in the same traffic as everyone else. In short, I have a clear understanding of our community’s needs.

Facebook page: Jane Nelson

Website: https://www.janenelson.org

Email: [email protected]

Shadi Zitoon, 41

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: The biggest issue we are going to have to deal with is going to be the fallout from COVID. We are going to be dealing with issues from all over our state, but one of the key places will be our education system. Our schools are being left to fend for themselves. Educators are adapting to the new normal, forming distance learning programs while also trying to make their classrooms safe for in-person instruction, to meet the needs of our students, but the strains of chronic underfunding is exacerbated by the current crisis. Our schools, and their staff, need to be properly funded to secure the safety of people doing the necessary work there. Our students, our children, are the future of Texas. We need to make certain they have a bright future.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I will work for you. I’m not a career politician and I will not be taking money from special interests. I will be a voice for Texans and represent the issues that are facing us. I will fight for the health of the people of Texas. We need to take federal money and invest in Texans by expanding Medicaid, ensure a woman’s right to body autonomy, and ensure our environment is clean. I will fight for our children. Our education system is chronically underfunded. We need to make funding available so we can invest in our children’s education. I want to ensure teachers are paid like professionals and make affordable high-quality Pre-K available to all Texas students. I will not ignore public health crises and stay silent at home.

Facebook page: Shadi for Texas Senate

Website: https://www.shadizitoon.com

Email: [email protected]