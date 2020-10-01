National Night Out will look different this year

Local communities are gearing up for their annual National Night Out events on Tuesday, but they’ll look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year, about 38 million Americans participate in National Night Out, a cohesive effort to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Neighborhoods in large and small communities in southern Denton County get together with their local police officers each year and are planning for this year’s NNO.

But because of the pandemic, NNO events will be socially distant and/or virtual on Tuesday night.

The Argyle Police Department shared some ideas for “safely distanced events,” such as:

Turn on your front porch light at sundown, and use a blue bulb instead of a white one to show support for NNO and Argyle PD

Decorate your front yard to show your support

Hold a family driveway picnic as a block, maintaining safe social distancing

If you organize something in your neighborhood, let APD know and they will come by with their lights on to say hello.

The Flower Mound Police Department will be hosting individual “Block Party” meetings via Zoom. These virtual events will go over neighborhood specific crime statistics and how to address them, the responsibilities of FMPD’s School Resource Officers, and interactions with your assigned Beat Officers and Supervision, according to a news release from FMPD. There will also be a question and answer portion, where residents can address any neighborhood issues or concerns. Meetings will last between 30-40 minutes.

Upon completion of your registration form, a member of the FMPD Community Services Unit will contact you to finalize scheduling. The deadline to schedule your meetings is Friday, Oct. 2. Click here to complete the registration form.