Meet the Candidates: Texas House District 65

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In District 65 of the Texas House of Representatives, Republican Kronda Thimesch is challenging Democrat Incumbent Michelle Beckley.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Below are each candidate’s responses to the questionnaire, listed in alphabetical order:

Texas House District 65 (2-year-term)

Michelle Beckley, 50

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it:The biggest challenge facing my constituents is a lack of access to healthcare. Texas was already the state with the largest number of uninsured people in the nation and this crisis has been compounded by the effects of Covid 19. With many businesses closed or forced to furlough employees even more people have lost their insurance in the middle of a pandemic. To address this Texas must take the medicaid expansion and work to help our small businesses reopen safely. Taken together, these two efforts will help millions of Texans get insurance and access to the healthcare that they need as well as help people thrive.

Why are you the best candidate for this position:I am the best candidate for this position because I bring common sense and straight forward leadership to Austin and I am devoted to helping my constituents. Texas has the largest number of uninsured people in the country and I want to fight for them. Texans need common sense not partisan politics on fringe issues. The pandemic has shown how we need to improve our government infrastructure to ensure our businesses can thrive.

Facebook page: Michelle Beckley for Texas

Website: www.michellebeckley.com

Email: [email protected]

Kronda Thimesch, 52

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it:After talking with numerous individuals, I’ve found that the biggest challenge for our neighbors is that they’ve been hurt by the economic downturn of the pandemic. To get people back to work, we must reduce cumbersome and unnecessary regulations and barriers that hurt businesses and their employees.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Between my opponent and I, voters will find that the main difference in our leadership method is that I have produced a proven track record of addressing people’s concerns and needs, by listening and being willing to work with people regardless of their differing backgrounds. Leadership means being willing to have difficult conversations if it’s necessary for the good of the community; representation means listening to everyone, not just those who already agree with you.

Facebook page: Kronda Thimesch for Texas House

Website: www.krondafortexas.com

Email: [email protected]