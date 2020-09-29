Newspaper to host candidate forums

The Cross Timbers Gazette will host two candidate forums to help voters make informed choices this November.

Flower Mound Town Council candidates will participate in a forum on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road.

There are contested races in Places 2 and 5 on town council. In Place 2, David Johnson is challenging incumbent Sandeep Sharma. Ann Martin is challenging incumbent Claudio Forest in Place 5. Meet the candidates here.

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 3 candidates, incumbent Republican Bobbie Mitchell and Democrat Delia Parker-Mims, have been invited to speak for three minutes each at the beginning of the forum.

The event will be televised live and rebroadcast numerous times on FMTV, the town’s government access cable channel. It will also be livestreamed and archived on the town’s website, www.flower-mound.com for on-demand viewing.

To allow for social distancing a maximum of 60 people will be allowed inside Town Hall during the meeting.

A forum for Argyle Town Council candidates will be livestreamed at www.argyletx.com on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. and the video will be available for on-demand viewing.

Three council seats are up for grabs and each has two candidates. In Place 1, Tom Irwin is challenging incumbent Bryan Livingston. In Place 3, Richard Spies is challenging incumbent Sherri Myers. Newcomers Rick Bradford and CB Standridge are running in Place 5.

Argyle ISD candidates in contested races have been invited to speak for three minutes each at the beginning of the forum.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates in advance here. Questions should be worded in a general way so all candidates can respond to them.