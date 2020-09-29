Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch to open Saturday

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will open this weekend, with some new rules and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike previous years, admittance is by reservation only, and masks will be required for anyone 5 years old and older. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no birthday parties or field trip reservations will be accepted, according to the Pumpkin Patch’s Facebook page. Parking is $10 per vehicle on weekdays and $20 per vehicle on Saturdays and Sundays.

The fields will be filled with pumpkins, fall decor, kid-friendly characters, food vendors and more. The Pumpkin Patch’s website will soon be updated with more information about all the activities that will be available, as well as information about how to make reservations.