Democrats endorse write-in candidate for sheriff

The Denton County Democratic Party has endorsed a write-in candidate for Denton County Sheriff.

Freya Odinsdottir of Denton is challenging incumbent sheriff, Republican Tracy Murphree in the Nov. 3 election.

A six-year Denton County resident, mother, transgender woman and sex worker, Odinsdottir is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a former Denton County detention officer (2015-2019) and a martial arts instructor.

“I entered law enforcement because I wanted to make a difference and protect my community,” Odinsdottir stated in a press release from the Denton County Democratic Party. “The systems of oppression are so deeply rooted that unless you play into them, you hit a glass ceiling very quickly. I’ve been a part of the Black Lives Matter movement and I have some good ideas on how to fix the inherent problems.”

As sheriff, Odinsdottir would spearhead the installation of proactive, anti-racist officer training to prevent racial profiling. She would work with other elected officials to decriminalize drug addiction and implement new programs aimed at helping and rehabilitating people when they need it most. Odinsdottir favors decriminalizing homelessness, since she feels jail sentences cannot rehabilitate poverty.

She wants to create an oversight committee that “ideally represents groups of individuals who most often experience inappropriate behavior from officers and deputies, such as the disabled or the LGBTQIA+.”

Odinsdottir would decriminalize legitimate sex work so more energy and resources could be invested in preventing human and sex trafficking. She would enforce state mandates that protect all lives during our nation’s ongoing health crisis, including and especially those persons entrusted to the county’s care in correctional facilities, the press release stated.

“We appreciate all who have the courage and dedication to step up to the plate and run for office,” said Dr. Angie Cadena, Denton County Democratic Party Chair.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 13.