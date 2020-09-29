21k bottles of hand sanitizer distributed to Denton County nonprofits

21,000 bottles of donated hand sanitizer were distributed Monday to dozens of Denton County nonprofits.

BPS Technology — which will move to its new headquarters in Argyle soon — and Shotwell Hydrogenics donated the sanitizer to United Way of Denton County, which coordinated with Denton County Emergency Services to distribute the donations. More than 30 area nonprofits picked up sanitizer in a matter of hours on Monday, and they will use it to help provide hand hygiene essentials to neighbors, schools, area food banks and health care providers, according to a UWDC news release.

“Hand hygiene has become top-of-mind for all of us over the last six months, especially as we’ve started sending our children back to school,” said Bravis Brown, Chief Executive Officer of BPS Technology and Shotwell Hydrogenics. “Being able to donate Shotwell’s premium, effective hand sanitizer to our community is a blessing for our family of companies. We appreciate the support from United Way of Denton County and Denton County to quickly meet the needs of residents.”

Shotwell is a bulk, wholesale distributor of hand sanitizer, and it arranged and covered the costs of bottling for the donations to United Way of Denton County to ease distribution into the community. Average retail prices for 8 oz bottles of hand sanitizer range from $3-$6. Denton County stored the donation over the weekend, according to the news release.

“As this pandemic lingers, our nonprofits continue to feel the squeeze of decreased fundraising revenue and increased demand on not only our services, but delivering those services in a safe manner,” said United Way of Denton County President and CEO Gary Henderson. “This donation from BPS Technology and Shotwell Hydrogenics relieves part of this burden for our Denton County nonprofit community.”

To date, Shotwell and BPS Technology have donated more than 40,000 bottles of hand sanitizer across Texas to first responders, community organizations, nonprofits, healthcare providers and schools.