Denton County reports second West Nile virus death

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) reported on Friday the second death due to West Nile virus this year.

The death reported was a resident of the City of Denton previously reported to have West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. No further information was released.

“Losing a loved one is incredibly difficult, and this family remains in our thoughts,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director. “We continue to see mosquito activity in Denton County, and we urge community members to utilize the drain, dress, and defend recommendations to protect their families.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting West Nile virus:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito-breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-approved repellents. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV.