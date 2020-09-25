Meet the Candidates: Denton County Commissioner Precinct 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In the race for Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3, Delia Parker-Mims is challenging Incumbent Bobbie Mitchell.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 3 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3 (4-year-term)

Bobbie Mitchell, 72 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it:The uncertainty of COVID-19 and the effect it is causing our community and Mental health are two of our most pressing challenges. Mental health impacts so many other issues like crime, social services, homelessness, human trafficking, etc. At this time, the Commissioner Court and our community partners are addressing these issues on a daily basis. The CARES grant that we received is being used to address issues relating to COVID-19 challenges including mental health. The Community Health Improvement Plan from our Health Department addresses goals to help residents receive treatment for mental health issues. High growth area like Denton County, requires us to also address affordable housing problems, transportation and many others.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Denton County is facing several challenges during this time of uncertainty. We need someone with proven leadership and experience to handle challenges such as COVID-19, as well as all the other challenges that growing counties are experiencing. Someone who sees beyond the county, with a proven ability to reach out to other partners in the region to solve problems, not just county-wide but regionally. Having served regionally, and in a leadership position with many county associated agencies, I have the knowledge and the experience to find solutions that benefit all of us in the north Texas region.

Facebook page: Bobbie J Mitchell for Commissioner

Website: Votecommissionermitchell.com

Email: [email protected]

Delia Parker-Mims, 52

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Healthcare is the biggest issue within this district as there are large numbers of un and underinsured households. COVID-19 has caused families to lose jobs and shut down businesses. This has caused the number of underinsured households to increase. As we turn the corner on COVID -19, the face of un-insured is going to look like our own families and neighbors. Access to health care is going to become a community concern. Currently the County has enacted the most stringent qualifications for indigent healthcare. As such, over 90% of persons in poverty do not qualify. I would loosen the qualifications for indigent healthcare. This will be necessary for our community’s health and economy.

Why are you the best candidate for this position:I can provide real, responsive leadership to tackle 21st century issues. Covid-19 will have long-term, comprehensive effects on our health and economy to a degree which we still cannot fully predict. I am a lawyer, economist, small business owner, parent, and fighter. I have developed specific initiatives to protect our families, small businesses and homeowners. I will advocate to develop a green economic growth policy which creates a viable road map for Denton County’s sustainable future. These, not simply platitudes and prayers, are the kinds of actions that will serve to strengthen families in our community.

Facebook page: Delia Parker-Mims for Denton County Commissioner District 3

Website:www.voteDeliaParkerMims.com

Email: [email protected]