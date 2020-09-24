Meet the Candidates: Argyle Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Argyle, three seats are expiring and each have two candidates. In Place 1, Tom Irwin is challenging Incumbent Bryan Livingston. In Place 3, Richard Spies is challenging Incumbent Sherri Myers. And in Place 5, newcomers Rick Bradford and CB Standridge are running.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Argyle Place 1 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 1 (2-year-term)

Tom Irwin, 50

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: There are a significant number of issues that impact the Town of Argyle that the Council has to evaluate and address. Significant growth is underway and will continue over the next several years. Our infrastructure and tax situations are impacted. We have had turnover and inconsistency in Town staff positions that are critical to future success. I want to bring stability and even-minded leadership to the Council to ensure that the focus remains on what is best for Argyle and not the specific interests of particular groups or individuals. My commitment is to evaluate everything on its merits, and provide my input and guidance based on all relevant information and my personal experience.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Our family is heavily invested in the Argyle community and plans to be here for the foreseeable future. Knowing this is our forever home, I want to do everything I can to give back to the community. I believe we need an infusion of strong leadership and critical thinking on the council and know that I can bring those skills and effectively represent the interests of the citizens of Argyle.

Bryan Livingston, 64 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Argyle must replace reactive development with a thoughtful regional approach that includes neighboring jurisdictions and developers. Councilmember Myers and I have reached out to Denton County, Northlake and Hillwood to encourage intentional commercial development at I-35. Developers who want to succeed in Argyle will engage in proactive and transparent negotiations with town leaders and citizens, aimed at binding developer agreements and commitments to respect the Comprehensive Plan and Form Based Code. A regional development approach will also consider and mitigate impacts such as rising road maintenance costs as growth drives more traffic. Here, the council and staff are studying new road building standards offering improved durability.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: Argyle is making progress toward a genuinely citizen-focused government. A government accountable to the citizens began to take shape in 2017 as voters reacted to high-density development decisions, which were enabled by ordinances in conflict with state law that put too much power in the hands of a city manager unaccountable to voters. Since the ordinances were aligned with Texas General Law earlier this year, an effort that I led, the council has worked to reinforce professional management, transparency, and teamwork at Town Hall. Hiring a well-qualified police chief and town administrator and a disciplined line item budget process are important first steps. I am seeking the support of voters to continue the work that we have begun.

