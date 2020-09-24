Meet the Candidates: U.S. House, 26th District of Texas

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In the race for the 26th District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, longtime Incumbent Republican Michael Burgess is being challenged by Democrat Carol Iannuzzi.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for TX-26 are listed in alphabetic order below.

U.S. House, TX-26 (2-year-term)

Michael Burgess, 69 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: The biggest issue is the dual challenge of removing the pandemic and restoring our economy. My desire to help others and make our country better is why I became a doctor and why I ran for Congress. As one of only 17 physicians in Congress, I understand patient needs, physician concerns and have an in-depth knowledge of infectious disease and vaccines. Because of my medical expertise and my role within the Subcommittee on Health, I am working daily to ensure that a safe and reliable vaccine is available at Warp Speed to the American public. The policies that will help eliminate COVID-19 and rebuild our economy, will pass through the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which I serve on.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: As the most senior physician serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, my health care expertise is a rarity in Congress. On January 30th, after a Trump Administration briefing on COVID-19, I urged the Administration to stop flights to and from China immediately. The following day, on January 31st, the Trump Administration announced they would immediately halt flights to and from China. This decisive leadership was successful in delaying infections in the United States. Under my leadership, the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health achieved one of the most successful records of any committee in Congress. I was proud to lead the Subcommittee’s efforts to send 19 bills to President Trump’s desk to become the law of the land.

Facebook page: Dr. Michael Burgess

Website: www.burgessforcongress.org

Email: [email protected]

Carol Iannuzzi, 60

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: Unfortunately, there are many big issues. The Affordable Care Act provides a framework that we can build on by protecting and expanding our healthcare markets. I will support expansion of healthcare markets through an option that allows Americans to buy in to Medicare. This would lower costs by allowing competition with the private insurers. Those that want to keep existing employer health insurance plans can do so. I will support legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices and therefore lower the prescription costs for Americans. Additionally, I will support legislation to protect and expand Medicaid.

Why are you the best candidate for this position:As someone that had a professional career across several industries working on project teams drafting commercial contracts, I will be able to work in Congress in a diplomatic manner. As Humans, most of us have the same concerns/issues in our lives. I am passionate about Human Rights which are connected to every major issue. I will be a representative in Congress that will bring positive legislative action for North Texans. I very much want to bring empathy, honesty, and integrity as your representative/legislator in Congress.

Facebook page: Carol H Iannuzzi for U.S. House TX-26

Website: Carol2020.com

Email: [email protected]