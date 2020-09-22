Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Argyle ISD, there are contested races in Places 1 and 2 on the school board, while Place 3 incumbent Sam Slaton is running unopposed. In Place 1, Phyllis Clark is challenging Incumbent Craig Hawkesworth.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for AISD Place 1 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 2 (3-year-term)

Phyllis Clark, 58

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: In addition to the current happenings, I would address the class sizes at the secondary schools. Too many classes have more than 30 students per period. The class sizes have been an issue for quite a while at the high school campus. Argyle ISD has not been keeping up with the growth on the secondary campuses. I believe that we need to budget for more teachers to keep up with the growth rather than overcrowding the classrooms.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: I have 27 years of experience in education. 25 years have been in a high school classroom with 13 of those being in Argyle ISD. I am currently the lead for secondary math at TTU K-12 and an adjunct math professor at some local schools. While the needs of the students should be the main focus of the board, we also need to consider the teachers in district decisions. I feel that I can bring the best perspective for these decisions.

Facebook page: Phyllis Clark for Argyle ISD School Board

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]

Craig Hawkesworth, 50 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: I believe one of the biggest challenges in Argyle ISD continues to be growth. Since May of 2014 the Argyle ISD taxpayers have graciously passed two separate bond initiatives allowing the district to both build new facilities, such as Argyle Middle School and Argyle West Elementary, as well make improvements to existing campuses. The development of the Bond Oversight Committee, consisting of both Argyle ISD community members with expertise in the commercial construction space, district leadership, and various Trustees is just one example of how the district leadership and the board have worked together, and will continue to ensure we are being fiscally responsible stewards with what the taxpayers have entrusted to us.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: It has been my honor to accept not only the opportunity but, the responsibility to serve the students, staff, and families of Argyle ISD for the last six years as a Trustee. In coordination with the Superintendent and my fellow Trustees, I have made every effort to provide students and staff with the opportunity to succeed in a safe and healthy learning environment. If I am re-elected to serve as Trustee, I will continue to be one that makes fiscally responsible decisions; decisions that are in the best interest of the students and staff of Argyle ISD.

Facebook page: None listed

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]