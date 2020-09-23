Meet the Candidates: Argyle Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this November.

In Argyle, three seats are expiring and each have two candidates. In Place 1, Tom Irwin is challenging Incumbent Bryan Livingston. In Place 3, Richard Spies is challenging Incumbent Sherri Myers. And in Place 5, newcomers Rick Bradford and CB Standridge are running.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 13-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Argyle Place 3 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 3 (2-year-term)

Sherri Myers, 47 (i)

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: The biggest issue facing our town is the growth in and surrounding Argyle and how it affects us economically as well as how it affects our community and infrastructure. Councilmember Livingston and I have facilitated collaboration with the town of Northlake, Denton County, and Hillwood in an effort to encourage the best commercial uses of Argyle’s 407/I35 corner and ETJ areas, with a focus on additional revenues and services. These conversations allow us an opportunity to help manage growth consistent with the Vision Statement. Councilmember Livingston and I also initiated adding a Municipal Development District to this November’s ballot that, if approved by voters, would allow the town to begin collecting $0.25 sales tax in our ETJ.

Why are you the best candidate for this position: As a 13-year resident of Argyle, I care about the town’s future. I have been effective in getting things done, carrying the dual role of Council Member and EDC Secretary, also having served on the Strategic Planning Committee. Preserving our small-town, while encouraging thoughtful development is a balancing act in which I have experience. I participated in revising our tree ordinance to protect the tree canopy while respecting the rights of property owners. I assisted in hiring our new Police Chief and Town Administrator and voted to reform the town ordinances, reinforcing decision-making by elected officials. I also voted to reduce the town’s ad-valorem tax and have pursued outside projects to be a well-rounded representative.

Facebook page: Sherri Myers for Argyle Town Council, Place 3

Website: voteforargyle.com

Email: [email protected]

Richard Spies, 53

What is the main issue facing your community and how would you address it: A lack of respect and continuity within Town leadership is currently the biggest issue we face. The turnover within town staff is at an unacceptable rate. As your Town Councilman, I will work with the council and staff to bring a new level of leadership that listens to the concerns and Argyle Citizens, Town Staff, and fellow councilmembers. Only after listening and hearing their concerns can we then act to bring about changes that are needed.

Why are you the best candidate for this position:As a Program Director, I oversee teams of people with very diverse backgrounds. Simply communicating and working together is the only way those teams are successful, and success is the only acceptable outcome to me. As your Town Councilman, I will bring my Professional Leadership to the table to work through the issues. I will be there to represent you, the Citizens of Argyle, to do what is right for the Town. I will do it with openness and honesty for the Citizens of Argyle for the benefit of the Town of Argyle.

Facebook page: Richard Spies for Argyle Town Council

Website: None listed

Email: [email protected]