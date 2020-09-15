Northlake increases homestead exemption in new budget

The new budget includes planned improvements to town infrastructure, increased public safety and public works staff, and a self-sustaining water system, according to a news release from the town.

In 2021, residents can expect to see improvements to Florance Road between Strader Road and Yarborough Road, and Faught Road from Old Justin Road to Robson Ranch Road. The 2021 budget also allocates funds to improvements on Old Justin Road, road failures within Canyon Falls and the redesign of the intersection of FM 407 and Cleveland Gibbs.