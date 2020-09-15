Lewisville drinking water may smell, taste different

Lewisville residents may notice a different smell and taste of their drinking water due to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to relocate water transmission lines to Lewisville’s Water Treatment Plant.

This change is expected to start as early as Tuesday and run through Oct. 9. The potential taste and odor issues are aesthetic only and pose no health hazard, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

The USACE project is at a stage where the new water mains will be connected to existing lines. This transition will temporarily prevent the Water Treatment Plant from using powder-activated carbon in its treatment process, which may cause the change in the taste and/or odor of their drinking water.

If you have questions about this, call the Lewisville Public Services Department at 972-219-3510.