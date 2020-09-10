Local semifinalists named in National Merit Scholarship Program

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

Here are the southern Denton County students who have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program:

Coram Deo Academy

Ethan Joseph

Flower Mound High School

Isabel Baron

Gautam Bhaskar

Grace Cao

Jingying Cao

Abhinav Chadaga

Jonathan Cluff

Jared Dasher

Sloan Davis

Suchir Dhurjati

Tarik Ehsan

Hayley Epps

Anna Ernst

Mishika Govil

Anya Gupta

Jacob Holt

Mark Horner

Shashank Iswara

Samarth Kamat

Bhavyasri Kasu

Mincheol Kim

Anshika Kondala

Ira Kondap

Kriti Kumar

Jeffrey Liu

Arshad Manzar

Ashna Mulastanam

Aniket Pal

Cullen Pipkin

Santana Poonuru

Raul Santos

Sean Sepdham

Rupin Vaidya

Julia Vasconcellos

Shruti Vummadising

Jeffrey Zhang

Guyer High School

Colton Kelly

Gavin Money

Marcus High School

Ian Farrar

Alec Farris

Boris-Jerrell Fosso

Alyena Gilani

Kaleb Moberg

Jaxson Myrick

Donald Raymond

Sridhar Pranav

Catherine Vickers

Luke Wacker

Alexandra Warren

Neha Yawalkar

Steele High School