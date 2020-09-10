Scammers in Copper Canyon bill homeowners for unwanted work

The town of Copper Canyon wants residents to know about a scam in which workers perform unwanted yard work and then bill the homeowner.

The workers show up at a house unannounced and start working in the yard, trimming shrubs, etc., according to a news release from the town. When the homeowner asks what they’re doing, the workers say something like, “We were sent here to trim trees,” “We were sent by Frontier,” or “We were sent here by your insurance company to check your roof,” among other things. They then bill the homeowner for the work.

The scammers are reportedly driving a black Dodge Ram pickup and a white one. If someone approaches you for work you didn’t solicit, contact the Denton County non-emergency number at 940-349-1600.