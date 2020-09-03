Health Department releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town

Denton County Public Health now has COVID-19 city and town specific dashboards on its website.

The data shows the number of confirmed active cases, total cases, total recovered and total deaths for each municipality.

Here are the numbers of active cases as of Thursday morning:

Argyle: 7

Bartonville: 5

Copper Canyon: 0

Double Oak: 1

Flower Mound: 87

Highland Village: 25

Justin: 5

Northlake: 6

The health department reported 55 new active cases countywide on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,829. The estimated population of Denton County as of 2019 was 887,207.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, September 4, at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St. in Denton. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. Call 940-349-2585 to register.

Visit DCPH’s website to find data specific to your city/town.