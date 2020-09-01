Mosquito trap near Northlake tests positive for West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday a new positive West Nile Virus mosquito trap in unincorporated Denton County southeast of Northlake, near Northwest Regional Airport.

A trap east of Lewisville also tested positive, and DCPH will conduct truck-based ground spraying in the areas near the positive WNV mosquito traps beginning Wednesday night, according to a DCPH news release. Weather permitting, the ground spraying will be conducted each night Wednesday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Today we report two additional positive mosquito traps in unincorporated Denton County,” stated Juan Rodriguez, Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist at DCPH. “Ground spraying in these unincorporated areas is weather dependent, but we are hopeful it can be completed as the rain ceases.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

A detailed map of the spray area is located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.