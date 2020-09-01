Flash Flood Watch in effect as storms continue

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County, as widespread rainfall accumulations of 4-6 inches are forecast for the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning as showers and storms will continue to move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.. A few strong to severe storms are possible later Tuesday into Tuesday night. The rain is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon, and then still a 40% chance of showers on Thursday night and a 50% chance on Friday.

Drivers are urged to avoid high water on the roads.

The cold fronts that have brought the storms are also bringing cooler temperatures. The high temperature is forecast to only reach 84 in southern Denton County on Wednesday and 87 on Thursday and Friday.