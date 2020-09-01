Carrollton man dies of COVID-19

Another Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday.

The latest to die of the novel coronavirus was a man over 80 who resided at the Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carrollton. The countywide coronavirus death toll is now 101.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayer for this gentleman who passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Let us all continue to work together in wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 114 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — of which 56 are active — among county residents, as well as 182 new recoveries. There are now 1,897 active cases in the county and 8,241 total recoveries.

The number of active cases continues to trend downward. It peaked Aug. 1 at 3,094, and Tuesday’s total of 1,897 is the lowest since July 2, according to DCPH data.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.