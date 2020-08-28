Highland Village to spray for mosquitos

City crews will spray in the morning hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito by spraying the creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas, according to a news release from the city. Click here for maps of the specific spray areas.

The city of Highland Village wants to remind residents to take the proper precautions to reduce their risk of getting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus by remembering the four D’s: drain, dress, DEET and dusk/dawn. Residents should: Drain standing water around their homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Dress in pants and long sleeves when outside in mosquito-infested areas, but avoid becoming too hot.

Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) to exposed skin and to clothing when outdoors.