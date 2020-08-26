Turn lanes to be added to FM 2499/Waketon intersection

Righthand turn lanes will be added to the intersection of FM 2499 and Waketon Road in Flower Mound.

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a construction agreement with Quality Excavation to construct right turn lanes in each direction at the intersection, as well as traffic light and pedestrian improvements. The project will cost about $1.9 million and is mostly funded by the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

Construction is expected to begin in October, and the project is expected to be substantially completed by April, according to the town.