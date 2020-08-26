Hurricane Laura to have minimal impact in Denton County

Denton County isn’t in the cone of Hurricane Laura’s projected path, but the edges of the storm may bring some isolated showers to the area.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make its way up the Texas/Louisiana border early Thursday, and heavy rain is forecast for the eastern edges of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but not nearly as much is expected in the rest of North Texas.

Denton County has a 40% chance of showers and storms after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. Denton County is only expected to receive as much as 0.1 inch of rain. Wind gusts of up to 15-20 mph are possible.

The NWS forecast calls for a high of 102 on Friday, 101 Saturday and highs in the high 90s Sunday through Tuesday.

Hurricane Laura is expected to move north into Arkansas and turn east, eventually making its way into the Atlantic Ocean.