21-year-old man drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 21-year-old man from Carrollton drowned Tuesday night in Lake Lewisville.

The man was not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater in the swim area off the shore of Lake Park in Lewisville around 7 p.m., said Lewisville Fire Chief Mark McNeal. Game warden and Lewisville Fire Department crews responded and located and recovered the victim underwater quickly. Paramedics administered CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Alejandro Suy Ajqui.