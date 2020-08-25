Local animal centers hope to Clear the Shelters

Local and area animal shelters are participating in the nationwide adoption drive aiming to find “furever” homes for homeless pets this month, and there’s still time.

As part of the “Clear the Shelters” effort, animal shelters across the country will be waiving their adoption fees and extending hours. Since 2015, more than 411,000 pets have been adopted through the Clear the Shelters adoption drive, according to its website.

The Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center, 3950 Justin Road, is participating in Clear the Shelters, as are the Denton and Lewisville animal shelters. Click the links to visit their websites to learn more about their hours and the pets they have.

Many other shelters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are also participating in Clear the Shelters. The next closest participating shelters are located in Denton, Lewisville and Grapevine. Click here for more information.