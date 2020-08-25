Flower Mound residents encouraged to join town boards, commissions

The town of Flower Mound is encouraging its residents to get involved in their community by joining one of many town boards or commissions.

The Flower Mound Town Council is currently accepting applications for seats on various boards and commissions, including:

Animal Services Board

Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals

Community Development Corporation

Cultural Arts Commission

Environmental Conservation Commission

LISD Liaison

Parks Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

SMARTGrowth Commission

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board

Transportation Commission

Veterans Liaison

Applicants are being asked to submit an introductory video or photograph of themselves, as in-person interviews for all applicants is not a viable option this year, according to a news release from the town.

Learn more or complete an online application here. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 4. For additional information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected].