Argyle ISD welcomes students back to school

Argyle ISD students returned to school on Monday for the first time since March.

The first day of the 2020-21 school year began Monday morning for more than 3,600 Argyle ISD students. While other school districts in Denton County are delaying the first day and/or conducting the first several weeks of school online-only, Argyle became one of the first in the area to return to in-person instruction. Argyle has established many safety guidelines and procedures to help protect students and teachers from spreading and contracting COVID-19.

“It was such an exciting day for our district,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “To see our Eagle students learning together again both in-person and virtually was unforgettable. Our teachers and staff did a tremendous job implementing the health protocols to help our Eagles feel safe from the moment they got on the bus or walked inside their campus. I am so grateful for the hard work of our teachers and administrators throughout this process that led to an incredible first day.”

Of the 3,600 AISD students, about 20% elected to receive virtual instruction, according to the district. Students in 4th grade and above arrived in masks and applied hand sanitizer and had their temperatures taken upon entry to the campuses. Argyle ISD campus staff were throughout the building helping new and returning students find their classrooms. The new learning experience included virtual learners joining in-person learners via webcam at the secondary levels. At the elementary level, virtual instruction was led by a dedicated teacher who hosted class online from her classroom computer. Students who are receiving virtual instruction are committed to this model for at least nine weeks (grading cycle).

To help with social distancing at the secondary levels, schedules were on staggered releases to help with hallway congestion, according to the district. Argyle ISD implemented additional safety measures for the start of school with the installation of two temperature scanners at the entries of each campus. The district also added a mitigation cleaning specialist on each campus as part of the custodial staff.

