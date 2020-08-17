Flower Mound recognized for its Citizen Camera Program

The town of Flower Mound’s Citizen Camera Program was recently named a “Distinguished System” by URISA’s Exemplary Systems in Government Review Committee, according to a town news release.

It was awarded to the GIS (mapping) division, which created it for the benefit of the Police Department to use to solve crimes, according to the town. The Citizen Camera Program allows residents to volunteer information about their home video surveillance system, which is then entered into the system.

If a crime occurs, officers and detectives will be able to search the CCP database to determine if a participant is in the area of the crime and might have surveillance footage that would aid in the investigation. If officers determine a CCP participant might have such footage, they have the ability to reach out to the resident to obtain the footage based upon the information provided during registration. At no point does the Police Department have access to an individual’s or business camera system.

The CCP program is completely voluntary. For more information, visit https://www.flower-mound.com/1811/Citizen-Camera-Program or call 972-874-3357 or email [email protected]