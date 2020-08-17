Highland Village firefighter dies of cancer

A Highland Village Fire Department driver of 17 years has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

Vince Jones died Sunday, according to the Highland Village Professional Firefighters Association, at the age of 63.

Jones was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer in October 2018 and received chemotherapy and radiation treatment as he fought the disease. The city held a retirement ceremony for him in January to recognize his many years serving the city.

Jones was certified as a paramedic in 1992 and graduated from the Fire Academy in September 2002. In December 2002, Jones began his career with the Highland Village Fire Department as a firefighter paramedic and progressed to the rank of equipment operator. During his tenure, Jones has been deployed to assist during Hurricane Katrina, the wildfires in Bastrop, and Hurricane Harvey.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, as of Monday morning.