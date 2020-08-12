8 new businesses come to Flower Mound

Several new businesses are newly opened or coming soon to Flower Mound.

From June 15 to Aug. 3, the town of Flower Mound issued Certificates of Occupancy to eight new businesses, including restaurants, a barber shop, a dentist’s office and more. The new businesses are listed below, courtesy of the town of Flower Mound’s website:

WOLFIN Barber Shop, 3349 Long Prairie Road, offering haircuts, hot towel shaves and beard trims in a modern, relaxed setting

Egg Farm Cafe, 2401 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, offering a wide variety of breakfast and lunch menu items

1845 Taste Texas, 2401 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 150, offering a wide menu from steaks to fried quail, calf fries, poblano meatballs and more

River Walk Dental, 4271 Esplanade Place, Suite 120, Dr. Sonal Naik and her team offer a wide variety of dental services

Teltech Group, 1901 Lakeside Parkway, a telecom asset management and supply chain service company

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (coming soon), 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 510, offering dozens of flavors of ice cream that is made in-house daily. Expected to open in September.

Lakeside Urban Grocery (coming soon), 2500 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, offering basic grocery items and specialty diet groceries, and craft beer and premium wines for takeout or to enjoy on the patio. Expected to open mid-August.

Empire Countertops (coming soon), 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 736, a leading countertop fabrication and installation company