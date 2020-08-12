Just the facts about Copper Canyon — August 2020

By Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

As Mayor of Copper Canyon, I am excited to be presenting our upcoming budget to the residents early next month. Over the past months we have been looking for ways to better serve Copper Canyon residents while being fiscally responsible. We have tackled projects that have needed attention for some time, while being proactive in areas such as roads and drainage. This budget represents the priorities of the Mayor, Town Council and Copper Canyon’s residents.

I am excited as we move into the next year with several of our important projects being achieved. Phase III of Chinn Chapel is underway and will address drainage issues from Estates Bridge, north to the roundabout. In the upcoming budget Council will consider a study on Poindexter Branch Drainage issues. This will help the town and landowners develop a flood mitigation plan that will clarify responsibilities and identify where possible funds and possible flood mitigation grants might be attained. A big “thank you” to Council Member Stranczek who spends countless hours attending meetings with local and State entities such as Texas State Water Board to study water issues affecting all Texas cities.

I want to recognize the vital role played by the Town Council and the staff in planning not only for the next year but for the future of Copper Canyon. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Cannaday and Council Member Robin Davis-Douglas have been leading the Master Plan Committee to develop the 2020 Master Plan. The committee received a record response to the survey earlier in the process. They are working hard to develop a plan that will reflect what the residents of Copper Canyon want their town to be in the future while addressing the economic impact of the FM 407 corridor.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Castleman continues to address Emergency Management and police protection for the town. He attends Fire Board meetings, works with Neighborhood Watch Chairman Paula Castillo on the Neighborhood Watch Program and Town Administrator Donna Welsh on the Denton Sheriff’s Department contract each year.

Steve Hill continues to be instrumental in overseeing the town’s financial status. In the upcoming year, the Council will be able to address key Capital Improvement issues by using your tax dollars wisely. Refunding the existing Bond in late 2019 saved the residents well over $100,000 over the life of the bond. Key initiatives like this keep the Town fiscally responsible while ensuring we prepare for the future.

Mark your calendar for October 3rd and participate in our annual Cleanup Day!