Lower speed limits proposed in Harvest

Lower speed limits may be coming to the Harvest community.

The Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 of Denton County, which owns and maintains the roads in Harvest, has been receiving requests from residents to work with the county to lower speed limits because of concerns about unsafe driving. The board conducted a speed study, and it is now asking residents how much they want speeds reduced, according to a news release from the district.

Option 1 proposes the speed limits on Harvest Way and part of Cleveland Gibbs Road be reduced from 45 mph to 40, and another section of Cleveland Gibbs be reduced from 45 to 35 mph. These reductions were recommended by district engineers in the speed study.

The board will also consider Option 2, which is more extensive. Option 2 proposes that Harvest Way and Cleveland Gibbs Road be reduced to 35 mph, for Old Justin Road be reduced to 30 mph and for interior residential streets be reduced from 30 to 20 mph.

The board plans to base its speed limit reduction request, in large part, on the residents’ input. Click here for more information and to take the survey. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19.