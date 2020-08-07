Three elderly Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 60.
The three people who died of the novel coronavirus were a man in his 70s who resided at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton, and two residents of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton, a woman over 80 and a man in his 70s.
“Your thoughts and prayers for these three individuals’ family and friends would be most appreciated,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We hope to see a continued decrease in the positivity rate if everyone would wear masks, wash hands frequently, physically distance, and limit gatherings.”
DCPH also announced Friday 145 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, as well as 114 new recoveries. There are now 3,051 active cases in the county and 4,408 total recoveries.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.