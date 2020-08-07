Three elderly Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 60.

The three people who died of the novel coronavirus were a man in his 70s who resided at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton, and two residents of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton, a woman over 80 and a man in his 70s.

“Your thoughts and prayers for these three individuals’ family and friends would be most appreciated,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We hope to see a continued decrease in the positivity rate if everyone would wear masks, wash hands frequently, physically distance, and limit gatherings.”

DCPH also announced Friday 145 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, as well as 114 new recoveries. There are now 3,051 active cases in the county and 4,408 total recoveries.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.