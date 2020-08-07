Local restaurants Pazzo, Fresco’s close

Two local restaurants have closed their doors this week.

Fresco’s Mexicana, which was located on FM 407 in Highland Village, announced on social media Thursday night that “as a result of COVID-19,” the Highland Village location is now closed. The restaurant has other locations in Watauga and Burleson. A company representative could not be reached for comment.

Pazzo! Woodfired Pizza, which was located on FM 2499 in Flower Mound, has also reportedly closed. The restaurant’s phone number has been disconnected.