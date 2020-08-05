Man killed in Denton shooting

A man has died after he was shot in Denton on Tuesday.

Police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Mack Drive at 2 p.m. Tuesday and found one gunshot victim at the scene, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. They learned that another victim was already at a local hospital.

One of the victims died Tuesday evening at the hospital. He has been identified as Efren Alvaro Martinez, 27, of Denton, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Denton police say “it is still unclear what led to this shooting,” and anyone with information about it should call 940-349-8965.

This was the third shooting in Denton in a week, and they’re all believed to be unrelated, according to DPD. On the evening of July 28, two people got into an argument about a vehicle exchange in the 1700 block of South Loop 288, and when the altercation turned physical, one person fired a gun at the other. There were no reported injuries. On the evening of Aug. 1, police were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Loop 288, but the victim didn’t want to speak to officers.

Anyone with information about either of those shootings is also encouraged to contact Denton police.