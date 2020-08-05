Home
LISD families have until midnight to modify school commitments

Local families still have a bit of time to change their minds about whether to send their kids back to school next month.

Until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Lewisville ISD families can still change their choice of in-person or virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school.

Students can’t change their learning path during the middle of the nine-week grading period, so the decision that is locked in tonight can’t be changed until the next nine-week grading period in October.

All students, whether they chose the in-person or virtual learning options, will begin the school year at home on Aug. 19. Campus doors are currently scheduled to open Sept. 8 for the students who chose in-person learning.

Click here for more information about how to modify your learning path selection.

