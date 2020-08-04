Suspects arrested after local high-speed chase

Two people were arrested over the weekend after they led police on a high-speed chase through southern Denton County cities in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, a Lewisville officer was conducting security patrol in the 1700 block of South Hwy 121 Business when he saw a white Ford pickup that had been listed as stolen out of Abilene. A man was driving and a woman was riding in the passenger seat, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

The officer turned on his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the pickup didn’t pull over, and instead weaved in and out of traffic, jumped over medians and, at times, reached speeds over 100 mph over 35 miles through Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village. Officers were able to deploy spike strips in the 1800 block of I-35E southbound, and the pickup hit them but kept trying to evade as rubber chunks of tire were separating from the wheel. It was eventually immobilized by another set of spike strips, and it rolled to a stop in the 800 block of West Main St. The driver got out and put his hands in the air and was detained without further incident.

The man was identified as Robert Nathanial Ross, and the woman was Norma Jean Perez, according to Lewisville. Ross told officers he evaded them because he had a parole violation, and they found that he had an active warrant out of the Texas Pardon and Parole board, as well as a warrant for assault on a peace officer out of White Settlement. Police also searched the pickup and found bags of methamphetamine underneath both front seats. Perez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Ross was arrested on the warrants and for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.