Argyle ISD names new principal of Hilltop Elementary

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved Dona Lumsden as the new Hilltop Elementary School Principal during Monday’s Special Board Meeting.

Lumsden joined Argyle ISD in 2018 and served the past two years as an assistant principal at Argyle Middle School, according to a news release from Argyle ISD. Earlier this summer, she was named an assistant principal at Argyle High School, but Hilltop Principal Mandi Murphy accepted a middle school principal position in Fort Worth ISD, so the district chose to replace her with Lumsden.

Lumsden has more than 15 years of experience in public education and five as a school administrator, according to Argyle ISD. Before joining Argyle ISD, Lumsden served in Lake Dallas ISD from 2004-2018 and was promoted to Lake Dallas High School Assistant Principal in 2015 and held this position for three years. During her career, Lumsden has served as a math teacher and math department head at the middle and high school levels, academic advisor and lead counseling department advisor. She was named the Lake Dallas ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2009-2010.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the team at Hilltop Elementary, and I thank the district leadership and School Board for their confidence and trust in me,” Lumsden said. “It is so exciting to begin this new journey and my commitment to the staff, students and parents of Hilltop will be to work tirelessly to deliver excellence in everything we do.”

The district is preparing for the first day of school on Aug. 17. Hilltop Elementary serves grades Pre-K through 3rd grade.

“Mrs. Lumsden is an excellent administrator and we are very excited to have her leading the Hilltop Elementary campus,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “She has been a valuable member of our leadership team since she arrived in Argyle and we look forward to continued success for our students and staff at Hilltop.”

Lumsden has a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and a Master of Education Administration from Texas Woman’s University.