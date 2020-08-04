Local United Way convenes nonprofits to plan for 2021

United Way of Denton County hosted a virtual nonprofit convening with 16 organizations from across Denton County to review the “Built for Texas” report from United Ways of Texas and Onestar Foundation and discuss how the nonprofit sector can advocate for legislative infrastructure support as they look to 2021.

The report demonstrated the economic impact of Texas nonprofits, especially in the North Texas region, where 33% of Texas nonprofit revenue is generated and the overall power of the nonprofit sector, according to a news release from the United Way of Denton County. Despite that encouraging information, attendees agreed that power and future potential economic impact have taken a hit on the nonprofit sector, just like it has hospitality, travel, and other industries.

In answer to an introductory question, CASA of Denton County’s Board member Melinda Galler responded, “what keeps me up at night is how we are going to be able to maintain the services we provide with our funding shortages.”

As Payroll Protection Plan payments dwindle and nonprofit fundraising events are forced online or canceled, many Denton County nonprofits are feeling the financial strain, despite extensive funding support from Denton Country through the CARES Act to support services to COVID-impacted clients.

“The CARES Act funding made available to nonprofits by the County has been incredible and allowed nonprofits to keep pace with the overwhelming COVID-related need to this point,” said United Way of Denton County President & CEO Gary Henderson. “The reality is many of our nonprofits are facing a budget shortfall this year and into 2021 to pay staff and keep their doors open to continue to deliver these services to meet the need that’s only going to increase as we face a recession reminiscent to 2008.”

The Built for Texas report indicated that charitable supports were declining prior to the pandemic crisis.

“There is lots of work to be done to advocate,” said NCTC’s Dr. Roxanne del Rio. “I did not realize so many jobs may be going away as of December 30th as it relates to COVID.”

Organizations represented at the Built for Texas Convening include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton, CASA of Denton County, Denton Affordable Housing, Denton Community Food Center, Denton Housing Authority, Denton County MHMR, Grace Like Rain, Health Services of North Texas, Hearts for Homes, Interfaith Ministries, NCTC, PediPlace, Solutions of North Texas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, United Way of Denton County, University of North Texas, Woman 2 Woman Pregnancy Resource Center, and YMCA Cross Timbers.

The full Built for Texas report is available for review and download at www.unitedwaydenton.org/avocate.