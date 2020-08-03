Local nonprofit announces virtual 40th Anniversary Gala

Denton County Friends of the Family announced last week that its 40th Anniversary Gala will be held virtually on Oct. 8.

The organization, which helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Denton County, opened its doors in 1980.

“As we celebrate the milestones we have reached through our original grass-roots movement, we are looking towards the future and plan to reveal a big announcement during the gala,” DCFOF said in a news release. “We invite you to join us at our virtual table, where everyone has a seat, and help us continue to support those in need.”

The gala will feature an online silent auction open to the public beginning Oct. 5 and will remain open for bidding until 5 p.m. Oct. 9. While there is no ticket purchase necessary to take part in the online auction, tickets for the virtual gala will be available for purchase in two categories: $125 for a gala ticket, meal and bottle of wine or $25 to attend the virtual gala.

If you are interested in participating or becoming a sponsor, send an email to [email protected] Click here for more information.