56th Denton County resident dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that the 56th county resident has died as a result of COVID-19.

The latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic was a man over 80 who lived in a nursing home in Carrollton, according to DCPH.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this gentleman’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue protecting yourself and others by wearing masks and physical distancing when out, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently, and staying home when you are sick or waiting on your COVID-19 lab results.”

DCPH also announced 94 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county and 142 new recoveries. There are now 3,024 active cases and 3,952 total recoveries in the county.

The numbers of total cases and recoveries by each town and city in southern Denton County are as follows:

Argyle: 11 active, 20 recovered

Bartonville: nine active, five recovered

Copper Canyon: five active, nine recovered

Corinth: 75 active, 73 recovered, one death

Double Oak: seven active, 22 recovered

Flower Mound: 163 active, 218 recovered, one death

Highland Village: 33 active, 40 recovered

Justin: 10 active, 15 recovered

Lewisville: 454 active, 676 recovered, 12 deaths

Northlake: 10 active, 13 recovered

Roanoke: 15 active, 33 recovered, one death

Trophy Club: 30 active, 42 recovered

Unincorporated Denton County: 419 active, 526 recovered, four deaths

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.