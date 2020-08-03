The annual sales tax holiday is this weekend

This weekend is the annual sales tax holiday on clothes, backpacks and school supplies, and it’s coming at “a critical time for Texas’ small businesses,” according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

“It’s been a difficult spring and summer for independent retailers because of the coronavirus,” said NFIB State Director Annie Spilman. “That’s why we’re encouraging people to shop small and shop local this weekend. They’ll find some great deals, and they’ll also help the businesses that do so much for their communities.”

Though many schools are starting the year with virtual learning, and some students will continue learning from home this year, local families are encouraged to get whatever school supplies they may need during the sales tax holiday. According to a report by American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community. It also creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employees and owners purchase local goods and services.

“Without our support, some of the small businesses that had to close temporarily because of the coronavirus could end up having to close for good,” Spilman said.

Back-to-school items can be purchased tax-free Friday through Sunday.