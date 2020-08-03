Flower Mound’s largest private employer expands operations

Flower Mound’s largest private employer recently expanded its economic footprint in Lakeside DFW.

Telecom industry firm Communications Test Design Inc. is expanding the operations side of its business and just leased 185,000 square-feet of space at 1001 Lakeside Parkway, the company’s fourth location in the Lakeside Business District, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

CTDI, a longtime corporate resident of Flower Mound, provides engineering, repair and logistics for the communications industry. The company keeps choosing Flower Mound for the benefits of a well-maintained business park and central location in DFW and near DFW Airport, which allows it to draw employees from a large area and bring in their various clients easily, according to the town.

CTDI has grown from 600 employees to over 1,200 through the years. The telecom industry firm anticipates growing by more than 100 employees at the new location, as it continues to gain new contracts.