Denton County reports 1 COVID-19 death over weekend

Over the weekend, Denton County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death, 135 new coronavirus cases and 141 new recoveries.

The latest county resident to die as a result of COVID-19 was a woman in her 70s who lived in the section of Dallas that extends into Denton County.

“As we announce another community member has passed due to COVID-19, we ask you for your thoughts and prayers for her family and friends as they grieve,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued diligence with mask utilization, physical distancing, washing and sanitizing your hands, and staying home if you are waiting on COVID-19 lab results or if you are sick.”

DCPH also announced 91 new cases Saturday and only 44 new cases on Sunday, but the lower number Sunday may be “artificially low.”

“Due to weekend reporting lag times and statewide lab database updates, today’s new cases reported may be artificially low,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We encourage community members to continue hand sanitizing and washing, mask utilization, and physical distancing practices, even as we report lower numbers today.”

There are now 3,073 active cases and 3,810 total recoveries in Denton County. The death toll is now at 55.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.