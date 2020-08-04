Highland Village seeks to honor local veterans

The city of Highland Village is asking forU.S. Military veterans who live or have lived in the city to apply to be included in the city’s Veteran’s Memorial.

The city’s memorial, located at the city municipal complex, displays plaques for veterans, living or deceased, who lived in Highland Village. To be eligible, the veteran must have been honorably discharged and lived in Highland Village for at least one year at any point in their life.

A ceremony will be held at Veteran’s Day for new veterans to be added to the memorial. Applications must be completed and submitted by Sept. 7 to be included in the ceremony. Click here for more information and to apply on behalf of yourself or someone else.