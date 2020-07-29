Abbott extends early voting period for November election

This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3rd General Election by nearly a week.

Early voting by personal appearance will now begin on Oct. 13 and continue through Oct. 30, according to a news release from Abbott’s office. The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to, as well as on, Election Day.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Abbott said in a statement. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Click here to view the Governor’s Proclamation.